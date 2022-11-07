«
November 7, 2022

WHY DOES THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HATE AMERICA? Biden declares he wants to see ‘no more drilling’ during last-minute rally for Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Related: Why Team Biden Might be Purposefully Crushing the Middle Class.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:02 pm
