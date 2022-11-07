November 7, 2022

HMM: Psyche review finds institutional problems at JPL.

The independent review, chaired by retired aerospace executive Tom Young, found that while delays in development and testing were the cause of the mission to mission its August 2022 launch window, they were not the only problems Psyche had encountered. The board said that other unresolved software issues, incomplete verification and validation of vehicle systems, and “insufficient plans and preparation for mission operations” could have also caused a delay.

The board linked those problems to more fundamental issues with the management not just of the Psyche mission itself but also others at JPL. “The Psyche issues are not unique to Psyche. They are indicative of broader institutional issues,” Young said at an online town hall meeting held by NASA to present the report’s findings.