EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: There are finally more cars to buy — but there’s a new reason Americans can’t afford them. “According to Edmunds, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on new-vehicle loans rose from 4.2% last October to 6.3% today, hiking the typical monthly payment from $655 to $703 along with it. On the secondhand market, rates jumped from 7.4% to 9.6% and monthly payments from $520 to $564.”