NOVEMBER 8 THOUGHTS FROM JULES CRITTENDEN:

Hey, Stacy Abrams is already on board: Abrams: Blame Voter Suppression And Misinformation If I Lose. “Democrats including Stacey Abrams now have their narrative set. And it has nothing to do with their horrible choices on messaging such as abortion, woke politics, baseball, taxes, jobs, and more. Nope, it can’t be. It’s just misinformed voters and voter suppression. That’s it. That’s the ticket …to lose.”