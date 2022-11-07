November 7, 2022

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO AMPUTATE: Wisconsin hospice nurse charged with felony abuse after amputating a patients foot without a doctor’s order, police say. “Mary K. Brown, 38, a former hospice nurse who was responsible for taking care of the victim at Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center in Spring Valley, Wisconsin, was charged with physical abuse of an elder person, intentionally causing great bodily harm, and mayhem, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by local news outlet WQOW.”