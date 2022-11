WE’VE SEEN TOO MUCH: Sarah Hoyt: We’re not going back. “Sometimes, there singularities of experience and understanding. And once you go there, you can never ever go back. You just can’t. And we went through one of those in the last six years. And how. Things we thought we knew turned out not to be so. Experts have proven themselves either craven, stupid, or bizarrely twisted. And if they believed half the things they told us too, they’re experts ONLY in make believe.”