HOW’S THAT SPACE PROGRAM COMING ALONG? Astronomers have detected another ‘planet killer’ asteroid. Could we miss one coming our way? “As well as having a diameter greater than 1km, an asteroid also needs to have an orbit that crosses Earth’s to be considered potentially dangerous. In the case of 2022 AP7, any threat is centuries down the track. The important point is it has been detected and can now be tracked. This is the best possible outcome.”