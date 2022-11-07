November 7, 2022

STANDING UP TO THE WOKE MORONS: Penguin Refuses to Stop Publishing Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Book. “This was in response to an open letter from various authors, translators, agents, and Penguin Random House employees, which urged the publisher to cancel the book because of Justice Barrett’s vote in Dobbs, which held that the Constitution doesn’t protect abortion rights.”

The letter-writers need to be forcefully informed that this kind of thing is above their pay grade. Not to mention wrong and un-American.