November 5, 2022

ONLY TRAINED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS SHOULD BE ENTRUSTED WITH FIREARMS: Sansom Park officer shot during active shooter training at elementary school, police say. “The session was put on by a third party training provider at David K Sellars Elementary in Forest Hill, Spencer said. Several other agencies, including the Sansom Park Police Department, also participated in the training. Spencer said the third party provider supplied the equipment used and that there was no plan for there to be any live fire training.”

Since they don’t name the “third party training provider,” I’m going to assume it was Alec Baldwin.