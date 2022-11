WHAT NOT TO BUY: Volkswagen Group Pulls Twitter Advertising. “Earlier this week, General Motors pulled its Twitter advertising. Now Volkswagen Auto Group is following suit. . . . Volkswagen Auto Group owns Volkswagen, Seat, Cupra, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, and Porsche.”

