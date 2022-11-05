November 5, 2022

«
YEAH, THAT’S A REAL POSER: “I wonder which ‘national party’ is expressing this anxiety to The Washington Post — which party relied on Twitter moderation to protect its interests in the run-up to the elections.”

Also: Censorship Is Their Last Redoubt.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:19 am
