November 5, 2022

FINALLY! We May Finally Know How Many Nerve Endings Are in The Human Clitoris. “The clitoris is often said to house 8,000 nerve endings – ‘double’ that of the penis – but new findings, presented at a scientific meeting in October, suggest that’s a serious underestimation of both sex organs. . . . The numbers most often cited for the innervation of the glans penis and glans clitoris derive from old studies on – wait for it – cows; the results were simply co-opted for human anatomy. And so those numbers have persisted for decades.”

So much settled “medical science” consists of a decades-old estimate that just gets repeated despite not having much of a foundation.