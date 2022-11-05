November 5, 2022

TALK ABOUT YOUR TRUST THERMOCLINES, WE’RE THERE: “We are at a moment in time rarely seen in politics, where the President of the United States can give a Prime Time address claiming that the very future of the Republic is at risk and the reaction is a complete shrug. Nobody cares. Nobody is listening. Biden owns the “bully pulpit,” but it is made of balsa wood and was nailed together by a 3 year old with a Playskool hammer.”

Plus: “Soon it will be our task to fight against the Republican insiders who are licking their chops at the feast they see set before them. Many of them are mirror images of the Democrat consulting class, indifferent to outcomes as long as the gravy train continues. They are as amoral as the Democrats, and we need to sweep them away as badly as this crop of Democrats.”