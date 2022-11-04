November 4, 2022

JOHN HINDERAKER: He’s Baaack. “I have often said that Trump was a very good president–our best, rather easily, since Ronald Reagan. Unfortunately, though, that isn’t the end of the story.”

The Insta-Daughter’s theory is that every president is in some sense the opposite of his predecessor. The defining characteristic of Biden is going to be senility. Trump isn’t senile, and he probably won’t be in 2024 — unlike most presidents he didn’t even seem to age in office. But he won’t be young.

Strategically, I think Trump’s role should be as a “fleet in being” to distract the Democrats while a new, surprise candidate is positioned to destroy them. But I don’t think that Trump has the inclination to play that role. Now I’d be happy to support him if he were the nominee, and I’d love it if he won and stuck it to the “cabal” that elected Biden. But I’d rather have 8 years of, say, DeSantis than 4 years of Trump. I don’t think you can fix things in 4 years. 4 years of Trump followed by 8 years of DeSantis would be great, but how likely is that, really?