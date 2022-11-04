November 4, 2022

YEP: Russia Exposes Germany’s Weakness. “Germany has relinquished any aspirations of a leadership role in Europe. Its inadequate response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine has exposed Berlin more as an obstacle to European security rather than as a defender. German policy is also hypocritical by preaching anti-corruption to Balkan states seeking to join the European Union while enabling massive Russian penetration of its economy and political system. . . . Successive German governments opened up the country to Russian state influence, which penetrated all major political parties, national institutions, banks, businesses, and energy corporations. The results of this massive Russian corruption were visible in energy projects such as the Nord Stream pipelines and the laundering of billions of Russian dirty money through German banks. The results of Moscow’s penetration of German foreign policy have been evident since the launch of its extended war against Ukraine.”

Of course, Russia’s weakness has also been exposed.