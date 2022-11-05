November 5, 2022

SCOTT WALKER’S REVENGE: Wisconsin Republicans on the Verge of Total, Veto-Proof Power. “If Wisconsin Democrats lose several low-budget state legislative contests here on Tuesday… it may not matter who wins the $114 million tossup contest for governor between Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and Tim Michels, a Republican. Those northern seats would put Republicans in reach of veto-proof supermajorities that would render a Democratic governor functionally irrelevant…. The Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature say they will bring back all 146 bills Mr. Evers has vetoed during his four years in office — measures on elections, school funding, pandemic mitigation efforts, policing, abortion and the state’s gun laws — if they win a supermajority or if Mr. Michels is elected.”

Good luck, guys.