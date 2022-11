ANN ALTHOUSE ON DEMOCRATS SUFFERING FROM “ELECTION DREAD:” “There wouldn’t be so much dread if the Democrats hadn’t spent the last 2 years using their narrow majority so aggressively. They set an example, and you’re afraid to see that example followed. If the situation were reversed, wouldn’t you be saying it’s payback time?”

Democrats treat every election in which they lose as illegitimate, because they fundamentally don’t believe in democracy.