November 4, 2022

AFTER SEVERAL YEARS OF BEING PRO-RIOT, IT’S A TOUGH ONE TO PULL OFF: Biden’s riot act falls flat.

Joe Biden wanted to give a stirring speech to rouse Americans to angry purpose about the threats to democracy represented by “election deniers” running for office across the country. He was, according to CNN’s reporting, spurred to action by the horrible attack last week on the husband of the speaker of the House, which Biden believes is a direct result of Donald Trump’s effect on the United States over the past seven years.

So … that’s what he wanted. But, as the great philosopher Mick Jagger once said, you can’t always get what you want.

The address he delivered Wednesday night wasn’t a forceful speech. It was a forceless speech. Biden didn’t appeal passionately to the better angels of our nature because there was no energy behind his words.

He seemed exhausted, spent — so much so that even in the course of making an argument I find repellent, he didn’t even get me mad.