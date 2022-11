I’M SORRY, THERE’S AN INVESTMENT FIRM CALLED MORNINGSTAR? Morningstar Agrees to Eliminate Anti-Israel Bias In Investment Rating System.

Look, guys, I’m not even religious that way, but this is bad novel levels of foreshadowing. Are you for real now? People are investing with this? Try to avoid being badly plotted, okay?

Oh, Lucifer, son of the morning, how hast thou fallen? Yeah, I’d say that — um — there was some anti-Israel bias.