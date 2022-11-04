«
»

November 4, 2022

ME, IN 2021: Dems are losing the multiracial working class on basic lifestyle issues.

Dem Pollster Stanley Greenberg, now: How Democrats Mishandled Crime: The most effective issue for Republicans in this midterm is a result of Democratic elites failing to understand what their diverse base of working-class voters wants.

Advantage: InstaPundit. Also, the diverse base of working-class voters is now pretty much the GOP base, not the Democrats’ base. Democrats are the party of billionaires, woke white gentry class people, and, decreasingly, their poverty-stricken client groups.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:43 am
