November 4, 2022

Leaders Were Warned In 2014 Dean Candidate Job Talk That Law School Would Fail. 7 Years Later, It Did.

Frakt told FCSL leadership that if he would be brought in as dean, he would recommend scaling the school back, letting some staff go, and reducing admissions to meet the reduced demand.

His presentation was not well received.

“Not only did I not get the job, I didn’t even get to finish my presentation because the president came in and asked me to leave and claimed that I was insulting the school. …