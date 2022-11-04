November 4, 2022
WHY ARE OUR UNIVERSITIES SUCH CESSPITS OF RACISM? ‘Anti-racist’ professor calls Herschel Walker ‘subliterate,’ uses racial slur.
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is “coonish” and “subliterate,” according to a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign professor who is also an “anti-racist” consultant.
Walker is “incompetent, subliterate and coonish,” Professor Sundiata Cha-Jua, a history and African-American studies professor, wrote in The News-Gazette in his regular column on October 23. “Coon” is a racial slur that refers to depictions of black individuals as lazy or dumb.
His column focused on black Republicans and how they are actually “MAGA Black White supremacists.”
So basically he’s a bigot AND an idiot.