November 4, 2022

WHY ARE OUR UNIVERSITIES SUCH CESSPITS OF RACISM? ‘Anti-racist’ professor calls Herschel Walker ‘subliterate,’ uses racial slur.

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is “coonish” and “subliterate,” according to a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign professor who is also an “anti-racist” consultant.

Walker is “incompetent, subliterate and coonish,” Professor Sundiata Cha-Jua, a history and African-American studies professor, wrote in The News-Gazette in his regular column on October 23. “Coon” is a racial slur that refers to depictions of black individuals as lazy or dumb.

His column focused on black Republicans and how they are actually “MAGA Black White supremacists.”