November 4, 2022

REALLY? MANDATORY GENITAL SURGERY ON TEENS DIDN’T WIN OVER THAT DEMOGRAPHIC? Why Democrats are losing Hispanics: ‘We’re freaking them out.’

This isn’t speculation. The Wilcoxes run a restaurant so they have lots of time to listen to what their Hispanic patrons are saying about the Democratic Party these days. And what they’re saying sounds a lot like what Republicans are saying: The party has moved too far left. It’s no longer a party that seems committed to the ideals of success through hard work or even to capitalism itself. That’s not a message that resonates with a lot of Hispanic voters who came here specifically because they do believe in those things.

It’s so damn obvious, like the jitterbug, it plumb evaded the Dems.

Plus: Hispanics as “Normie voters:” “It is becoming clearer and clearer that Democrats have seriously erred by lumping Hispanics in with “people of color” and assuming they embraced a litany of liberal causes around race and other issues that are dear to the hearts of Democratic activists. This was a flawed assumption. In reality, Hispanic voters are overwhelmingly an upwardly mobile, patriotic population with practical and down to earth concerns focused on jobs, the economy, health care, effective schools and public safety. In short, they are normie voters. And like other normie voters, if they feel Democrats are falling short on the things normie voters care about, they are more than willing to punish the party they hold responsible.”