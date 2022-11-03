November 3, 2022

HEY, IF ANYONE CAN BLOW IT, THEY CAN: CNN and Gallup: Let’s face it, the GOP probably won’t blow the coming rout. “A new report from Gallup shows voters more disaffected from the status quo than anytime in the 40-year history of its survey.”

Not without reason. Plus: “The political environment in 2022 has no real solid model for just how toxic it will be to the governing party. Inflation and crime are both at sustained generational highs, and Joe Biden is simply awful at his job. Even using 2010 and/or 2014 as models won’t work, because the economy was nowhere near this bad and Obama nowhere near as unpopular as Biden, especially personally. Even Jimmy Carter was more likable than Biden.”

Democrats are probably also feeling bad about boosting “loser” Republicans like Kari Lake in the primaries, who now appear poised to win.