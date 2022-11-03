November 3, 2022

ARIZONA DEMOCRAT KATIE HOBBS BLAMED REPUBLICANS FOR A BREAK-IN AT HER HEADQUARTERS. Turns out it was done by an illegal immigrant.

Now, after all the media blamed Republicans for the break-in at the Pelosi residence, it turns out it was done by an illegal immigrant. “The suspect who violently assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer last week was in the U.S. illegally, immigration officials confirm. David DePape, 42, was in the country on an expired temporary visitor visa from Canada, according to the Department of Homeland Security.”