I’M TOO SEXY FOR YOUR SPECIES, TOO SEXY FOR YOUR SPECIES, TOO SEXY FOR YOU: Sex, not violence, could’ve sealed the fate of the Neanderthals: More evidence emerges that Neanderthals and Homo sapiens made love and not war thousands of years ago.

Denisovans, Neanderthals, whatever — none of them could resist that sweet, sweet Homo Sapiens loving.