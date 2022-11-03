November 3, 2022
DIVERSITY PROBLEM: Democrat professors outnumber Republican ones 14 to 1 at University of Alaska.
We need a higher ed system that looks like America, not like a faculty lounge or a Young Socialists convention — but I repeat myself.
