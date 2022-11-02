«
»

November 2, 2022

MAYBE IT’LL HAPPEN AT THE SAME TIME AS THE RAILROAD STRIKE: Delta Pilots to Management: ‘We Will Strike If Necessary’: Nearly 15,000 Delta Air Lines pilots have voted to authorize a strike after contract negotiations stalled.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:52 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.