November 2, 2022
MAYBE IT’LL HAPPEN AT THE SAME TIME AS THE RAILROAD STRIKE: Delta Pilots to Management: ‘We Will Strike If Necessary’: Nearly 15,000 Delta Air Lines pilots have voted to authorize a strike after contract negotiations stalled.
