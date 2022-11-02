«
»

November 2, 2022

IN RESPONSE TO NANCY PELOSI: Why I Am Voting Republican. “With less than a week until the 2022 midterm elections, and Democrats reeling from the shellacking they are expected to get, I read a news article that stated you are wondering just how ‘anyone could vote for these people’ (meaning, Republicans). Allow me to answer what I presume was a merely rhetorical question. . . . We’re voting Republican because Democrats control every major city in America and—let’s face it—you suck at governance. Your cities are in shambles. They are hotbeds of crime and are always on the verge of bankruptcy. Your policies engender government dependence under the guise of compassion, encourage lawbreaking, and pit neighbors against one another in class and racial warfare.”

Much, much more at the link.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:43 pm
