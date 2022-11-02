November 2, 2022

“REPUBLICAN ELECTION PROSPECTS RISE AS INFLATION OVERSHADOWS ABORTION, WSJ POLL FINDS.” Judging by the ads running here in the Raleigh area, the Democrats are running a single-issue campaign, directed solely at women, about how the GOP is going to flatly ban abortion. I am not exaggerating when I say it’s the main focus of 95% of Democrat (and liberal–I was a bit surprised to see the ACLU directly paying for what appeard to be a Planned Parenthood abortion ad) messaging I have seen. I’ve never seen anything like it.