November 2, 2022

I’D RATHER HAVE A SISTER IN A WHOREHOUSE THAN A BROTHER IN THE FBI: Coinky-dink: FBI agent involved in torpedoing Hunter laptop story also working on “disinformation” policing.

Laura Dehmlow was involved in conversations between the FBI and Facebook ahead of the social media company’s decision to censor the story surrounding the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election, the Washington Free Beacon reported. She was later involved in the Biden administration’s efforts to suppress and censor content on social media platforms for misinformation-related purposes, according to The Intercept.

“We need a media infrastructure that is held accountable,” she said during a March meeting attended by Twitter executives and executives from JP Morgan Chase, according to documents obtained by The Intercept. She also said subversive content on social media could weaken public support for the U.S. government.