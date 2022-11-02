November 2, 2022

CAPITOL POLICE ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL DURING PELOSI ATTACK: Just the News’ sources say the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer responsible for monitoring the live video feed from the Pelosi home in San Francisco saw nothing until a warning light flashed from the local police.

If voters put Republicans back in charge in the House of Representatives, the massive house-cleaning that is desperately needed in the administrative offices of the U.S. Capitol Complex are likely to be a first order of business, starting with the leadership of the USCP.