November 1, 2022

U.S./CHINA RELATIONS MOVING TOWARD THE WAR STAGE. “The good thing is that the scary realities are now much more broadly recognized than they were a couple of years ago. The bad things are that a) conditions are deteriorating even faster than I expected, b) the cause/effect relationships and how they progress are not well understood, and c) nothing much is being done to halt their progressions.”

The Chinese have shitty leadership, but so do we, which exacerbates the risk of war substantially.