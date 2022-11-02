November 2, 2022

COLLUSION: NFL’s Commanders Raise Questions About Financial Ties Between Liberal Activists and Oversight Committee Democrats. “The Washington Commanders are raising questions about the nexus between the law and public relations firms representing former team employees and the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee who launched an investigation last year into the team’s workplace culture. Lawyers for the franchise suggested in a letter to the House Oversight Committee last week that the law firm Katz Banks Kumin LLP—best known for its representation of Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford—and the public relations firm SKDK may have a ‘financial stake in the outcome of the investigation.'”

It’s a culture of corruption on Capitol Hill.