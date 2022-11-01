November 1, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
SO MUCH HATE FOR AN AFRICAN IMMIGRANT: ‘Now you care about immigration!’ Woke MSNBC guest slammed for vow to ‘investigate’ Elon Musk’s US citizenship after ranting he ‘does NOT love the USA’ and is trying to ‘manipulate’ the left and right into ‘violence.’
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.