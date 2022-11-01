November 1, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY, CHAIRMAN XI: Foxconn workers in China flee, Shanghai Disneyland closes. “Over the weekend, thousands of Foxconn workers in central China fled the facility following a COVID-19 outbreak. The workers said they feared being trapped in close working conditions with sick people and little food or medical treatment. Under China’s ‘Zero COVID’ policy, entire cities could be locked down, and residents forced to stay in their homes. Fearing a similar response, thousands of people at the Foxconn factory decided it was time to go.”

Many of our technocrats would adopt similar policies here if they could, even now.