ARIZONA LIBERTARIAN MARC VICTOR drops out of Arizona Senate race. “I’m guessing he read the tea leaves…or realized what a disservice to the state he was doing.”

You don’t advance the cause of liberty by electing Democrats these days.

UPDATE: Huh, the link is good but there’s nothing there now. I guess Hot Air took it down for some reason. Here’s another story: Arizona Senate race: Libertarian candidate drops out, endorses Blake Masters.