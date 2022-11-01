November 1, 2022

NO AMNESTY! REAL PEOPLE WERE HURT FROM THEIR POLICIES DESIGNED TO KILL THE ECONOMY SO THEY COULD “WIN” AN ELECTION: No Pandemic Amnesty For Anyone, Accountability For All.

People lost their jobs. People lost restaurants and businesses they’d invested years of themselves in. Kids were harmed perhaps irreparably. People were denied cancer checks and died. Old people died ALONE and their families were denied the consolation of a funeral. Orthodox Jewish cemeteries were padlocked. People — including me — with aging relatives abroad haven’t seen them in three years, and it might be too late.

All based on idiotic “computer models”, someone’s school fair project, a desire for power from the self-proclaimed elite, and their need to crash the US economy and have a zombie campaign from his basement. So they could open the borders to invasion and crash our oil industry to resurrect Russian Imperial ambitions. And take out our industry, to resurrect the Chinese economy. (No, it won’t work, but remember all the Chinese know are fantasy Marxist economics.)

These are things that cry to the heavens for justice.

No amnesty. Justice. Maybe (I hope) mercy in that we won’t give #teamheadsonpikes their way. But no amnesty. You pay. You made your choices. You let your totalitarian freak out to stomp on everyone’s face. Now you pay for that. You pay.