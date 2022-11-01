November 1, 2022

ALTERNATIVE ENERGY UPDATE: Massachusetts offshore wind project “no longer viable.” “The problems being cited by the developers are no doubt familiar to almost all of you by now. They are describing global commodity price increases, sudden increases in interest rates, and supply chain woes that are slowing production and driving up costs. Declining labor force levels are adding additional concerns. All of these factors are combining to make the construction of the project unsustainable.”

In other words, the Biden economy killed it. Plus: “There’s an obvious bit of irony in seeing the same state and federal government actors who have pushed ‘green energy’ down everyone’s throats sitting on this particular sideline. Those same people whose policies helped drive this collapse in the supply chain and the labor market, along with the spike in the prices of pretty much everything, are now watching as one of their signature ‘clean energy’ achievements falls victim to the conditions they created.”

They’re idiots, and when you put idiots in charge, the result is disaster.