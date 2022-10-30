October 30, 2022
TROLL LEVEL: Trumpian!
UPDATE: From the comments: “Reminder: The Left only hates Musk because they can’t control him. Just like with Trump.”
Related: The left hates Elon Musk because he’s a twin threat that doesn’t tolerate BS.
TROLL LEVEL: Trumpian!
UPDATE: From the comments: “Reminder: The Left only hates Musk because they can’t control him. Just like with Trump.”
Related: The left hates Elon Musk because he’s a twin threat that doesn’t tolerate BS.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.