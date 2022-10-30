«

October 30, 2022

TROLL LEVEL: Trumpian!

UPDATE: From the comments: “Reminder: The Left only hates Musk because they can’t control him. Just like with Trump.”

Related: The left hates Elon Musk because he’s a twin threat that doesn’t tolerate BS.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:17 pm
