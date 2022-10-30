October 30, 2022

BOB MCMANUS: Hillary Clinton goes to bat for her clone, Kathy Hochul. “Kathy Hochul’s faltering gubernatorial campaign has enlisted Hillary Clinton for a last-minute rally this Thursday at Manhattan’s Barnard College – an ironic and amusing maneuver. . . . It’s ironic because Clinton was 2016’s prohibitive presidential favorite – and the candidate now forever known as the only Democrat in America who couldn’t beat Donald Trump. And here is Hochul, also a morning-line sure-shot, struggling mightily against a high-profile Trump acolyte in cobalt-blue New York. It’s amusing because Clinton and Hochul’s respective campaigns are so similar: strategically clunky, simultaneously uninspired and uninspiring – and featuring candidates incapable of cracking a convincing smile even in friendly crowds.”

Even the Democratic press (but I repeat myself) is floundering:

And, really, if you criticize someone who’s been “the target of anti-semitic tropes” you’re somehow automatically an antisemite? That’s criminally dishonest, and dumb. But then, so is being a reporter for The Forward and not knowing — or worse, knowing but not admitting — that there’s a Jewish candidate for Governor in New York. Putz.