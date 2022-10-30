«
»

October 30, 2022

ONCE, BIG TECH WOULD HAVE HAD A LOT OF SUPPORT IN THE U.S., BUT NOT SO MUCH NOW: Europe prepares to rewrite the rules of the Internet: EU hopes DMA will force Big Tech platforms to break open their walled gardens.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.