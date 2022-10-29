October 29, 2022

LIKE HIS OTHER ENEMIES, AN OLD MAN OUT OF TOUCH: Elon Musk’s other enemy: Vlad Putin. “There is some irony in that. Musk has been viciously attacked as a Putin puppet for floating peace proposals, with many intelligence community types and Leftists in general accusing him of being a Putin puppet.”

They accuse everyone of being a Putin puppet, usually because they’re Xi puppets. Also, Russia can’t shoot down enough Starlink satellites to offset even just the launch from this week.