October 29, 2022

MSNBC PANEL STUNNED THAT ‘KITCHEN TABLE ISSUES’ ARE PRIORITY IN MIDTERMS:

[Wajahat] Ali, a Daily Beast columnist, said politicians and media figures were only worried about power.

“I just want Democrats to have a spine and punch the bully in the face to bring, finally, a knife to a knife fight and not just bring a pencil,” Ali said. “But unfortunately this is where we are.”

[Mehdi] Hasan said during his show that the media was to blame for the polling showing voters were more concerned about the economy than threats to democracy.

“It’s shocking, it really worries me, just how many smart, well-read people don’t appreciate the current threat to democracy, they don’t take it seriously,” Hasan said.

“Voters, again and again, put gas prices above the future of democracy itself,” Hasan said, before turning to the Pennsylvania Senate debate between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman.

Hasan said the media coverage of the debate was “embarrassing” and focused on all the wrong things, such as Fetterman’s health.