October 29, 2022
MSNBC PANEL STUNNED THAT ‘KITCHEN TABLE ISSUES’ ARE PRIORITY IN MIDTERMS:
[Wajahat] Ali, a Daily Beast columnist, said politicians and media figures were only worried about power.
“I just want Democrats to have a spine and punch the bully in the face to bring, finally, a knife to a knife fight and not just bring a pencil,” Ali said. “But unfortunately this is where we are.”
[Mehdi] Hasan said during his show that the media was to blame for the polling showing voters were more concerned about the economy than threats to democracy.
“It’s shocking, it really worries me, just how many smart, well-read people don’t appreciate the current threat to democracy, they don’t take it seriously,” Hasan said.
“Voters, again and again, put gas prices above the future of democracy itself,” Hasan said, before turning to the Pennsylvania Senate debate between Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman.
Hasan said the media coverage of the debate was “embarrassing” and focused on all the wrong things, such as Fetterman’s health.
Paying attention to a Democrat’s health is “ableist” in 2022, apparently.
Elsewhere at MSNBC: Jon Meacham Tells MSNBC Midterms ‘The Gravest Test’ Since The Civil War.
Imploring voters to vote for the blue team, Meacham continued, “We have to decide what do we really believe? Do–are we so wedded to a partisan agenda in real time that we are — we want our way right now, or are just enough of us able to say, you know, I may not agree with the Democrats there this case on policy, but you know what, democracy is more important than a marginal tax rate.”
After [Andrea] Mitchell mentioned about “345 election deniers”—by which she meant Republican election deniers, Democrat election deniers never factor into these conversations—running for office, she asked, “How confident can we be that democracy does survive?”
Meacham replied by warning, “We can’t, we can’t be confident. We have to work really, really hard. This is the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War and it’s, this is, as President Biden might say, it’s not hyperbole and it’s not a joke.”
Why are Democrats — led by a president who said in a campaign speech in 1987, “we (Delawareans) were on the South’s side in the Civil War” — still partying like it’s 1860?