July 4, 2022

SOMETHING TO REMEMBER ON THE FOURTH: “As it happens, the last state to give up slavery was Biden’s dead-end, dead-beat Delaware, a slave state that remained in the Union and to which the Emancipation Proclamation did not apply and ‘Juneteenth’ was unknown and irrelevant. The bastard sliver of New Sweden finally abolished slavery, essentially at federal gunpoint, on Dec. 6, 1865, the day the Thirteenth Amendment was ratified.”

Plus:

Has Biden—who never met a Southern racist Democrat (George Wallace, Robert Byrd) he didn’t want to buddy up with—ever acknowledged and apologized for his useless state’s rancid history? Fat chance; instead, throughout his hacktastic political career, and in earlier delusions of running for president, he explicitly identified his state with the South during the Civil War as he pandered for support:

The same story went to quote a presidential primary campaign speech Biden had given in Alabama in which he said “we (Delawareans) were on the South’s side in the Civil War.”

Leave it to the Democrats, the party of slavery, segregation, secularism, and sedition that started the Civil War, to nominate and elect a senile dinosaur from the last human-bondage state in the Union.