October 29, 2022

SHOCKER: Clinton, Newsom push abortion advertisement falsely portraying pro-life student. She’s a pro-life student who was crying with happiness over the Dobbs decision, but they showed her as a pro-choice student who was sad. She’s not happy about it:

In the advertisement, Lee University student Macy Petty is shown falling to her knees outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. and crying after the decision to topple Roe was announced on June 23. The word “sad” is flashed over the clip as a voice narrates “when [the decision] happened we got mad, sad, scared. But now, we can get to work.”

Petty, however, claims the campaign misrepresents her as she was at the Supreme Court alongside Students for Life of America- who’s logo can be seen on a banner directly behind Petty in the featured advertisement.

“I’m not surprised. They manipulate women every day,” Petty told Campus Reform. “Their entire agenda feeds on manipulating women, but honestly it’s just totally embarrassing for their campaign.”

“It’s embarrassing for their side that they had to stoop this low…they couldn’t find a pro-choice girl who’s crying at the court. They had to manipulate footage of a pro-life girl,” she continued.