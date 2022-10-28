October 28, 2022

SOUNDS LIKE SOMEBODY NEEDS TO LAY OFF 75% OF THE EMPLOYEES IN PUBLISHING, TOO: We Must Censor Amy Coney Barrett To Save Free Speech. “More than 350 literary workers—agents, editors, publicists, and writers—have signed an open letter demanding Penguin Random House drop publication of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s upcoming book. It should be noted, that there are some legitimate editors on the list, but many signees –-‘Leslie’ and editorial interns and so on –- are not exactly Nan Talese. And yet, the document, brimming with nonsensical, contradictory, confusingly reasoned claims, is a useful window into the increasingly authoritarian mindset of the cultural American left.”