MAN WHO ATTACKED PAUL PELOSI IS REPORTEDLY A “former Castro nudist protester.”

Plus: “Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) denounced the attack, and wished Paul Pelosi well while also noting that when he was attacked, Christine Pelosi, the daughter of Paul and Nancy Pelosi, tweeted ‘Rand Paul’s neighbor was right.'”

Not clear where the security was. Perhaps this guy was known to Paul Pelosi in some fashion.