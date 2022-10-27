Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
MY SCHADENBONER IS ENORMOUS: Elon Musk fires Twitter’s top brass after closing $44 billion deal: …
October 27, 2022
LADIES, GENTLEMEN AND SMALL DRAGONS: This is how you troll. Go you and do likewise.
Tweet
Posted by
Sarah Hoyt
at 10:18 pm
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE