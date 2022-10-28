October 28, 2022

JEFFREY CARTER: Good Management Beats Good Ideas. “The question Facebook investors have to ask themselves is what are the goals of the management team at Facebook? Is it to enrich the shareholders? Is Metaverse a great long-term bet on the future that will have a more than 3x return to the valuation of the company? Or is it something different? . . . Facebook is a powerful platform and can recover. But, is management self-aware enough and can they abandon their personal ideologies to turn the ship around? I don’t think so. It’s a religion and fanaticism. It’s not operating a business.”

Get woke, go broke.